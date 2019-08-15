Montrusco Bolton Investments Raised Its Stake in Blackrock (BLK) by $12.44 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Increased Its Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $6.75 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 160,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.94M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 13.66 million shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 26,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 76,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.29 million, up from 50,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $13.96 during the last trading session, reaching $411.37. About 699,223 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Net Asset Value(s); 09/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as a a critical BlackRock priority; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Blackrock European Clo V Designated Activity Company; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock International Adds Nine Dragons, Cuts BT; 22/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet decreased to below 5 percent; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Robots to Lead Its New Active Sector ETFs; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet after all; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 911,326 shares to 269,468 shares, valued at $13.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,971 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 was made by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 53,651 shares to 59,855 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 63,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,687 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings.