Montrusco Bolton Investments Raised By $1.86 Million Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake; United Technologies (UTX)’s Sentiment Is 1

United Technologies Corp (UTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 626 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 584 trimmed and sold holdings in United Technologies Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 668.70 million shares, up from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 40 to 54 for an increase of 14. Sold All: 79 Reduced: 505 Increased: 487 New Position: 139.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 7.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 35,062 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 496,508 shares with $26.65M value, up from 461,446 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 2.49M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.69 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 22.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.85 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 13.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation for 5.88 million shares. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owns 5.82 million shares or 11.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 9.29% invested in the company for 6.48 million shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 7.79% in the stock. Theleme Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 953,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59’s average target is 3.85% above currents $56.81 stock price. TJX Companies had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura.

