Montrusco Bolton Investments Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Has Raised by $1.86 Million; Harvey Partners Has Raised Holding in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) by $376,000

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 35,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, up from 461,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 3.43M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 77,802 shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.03 million shares to 782,063 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,580 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EastWest Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc has 0.26% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12,056 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 187,157 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru holds 42,924 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 296,010 shares. Virtu Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stifel Fin owns 2.54 million shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 18,453 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants Incorporated has 0.12% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 20,320 shares. Park National Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 104,697 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Capital Invest Svcs Of America Inc owns 348,863 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.68% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3.48 million shares. Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct has invested 1.88% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 39,284 were reported by Newfocus Financial Grp Incorporated Limited. Fiera Cap holds 12.59 million shares or 2.62% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based First Republic Mngmt has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,647 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 76,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Firsthand Cap Mngmt owns 35,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Awm Inv Commerce Inc accumulated 4.17M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Reilly Advsrs Ltd has 400 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.49% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 1.13M were reported by Needham Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Northern Tru has 52,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Askeladden Capital – Q1 2018 Letter: ‘The Asterisks’ – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels Wins Patent Lawsuits Against Chinese Manufacturers – PRNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 4, 2016 – PR Newswire” with publication date: July 13, 2016.