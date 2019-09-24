Montrusco Bolton Investments Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Hendershot Investments Decreased Position in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) as Shares Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 57.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 23,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 17,570 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 41,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.86 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR ENABLEMENT OF LOCATION DATA SOURCES DURING; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 8,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 14,038 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, down from 22,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.44. About 575,023 shares traded or 50.63% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $91.16M for 27.79 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $304.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,580 shares to 108,313 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 6,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 361,056 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Glenmede Trust Commerce Na owns 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 2,080 shares. 200 are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset. 10,873 are held by British Columbia Management Corporation. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 18,490 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd has 0.1% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Sunbelt Inc holds 0.24% or 1,962 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,833 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 24,137 shares in its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc invested 4.35% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 581,611 were accumulated by Geode Capital Lc. Provident Invest Mngmt owns 43,991 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 53,931 shares to 115,977 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 58,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).