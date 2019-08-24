Montrusco Bolton Investments Position in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Lowered as Stock Declined; Mackay Shields Has Boosted Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $3.36 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 63,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 108,687 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, down from 172,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 352,559 shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 86,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 451,814 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, up from 365,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,121 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Shell Asset Com reported 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 5,440 are held by Hilltop. Dupont Management Corporation has invested 0.05% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Sather Financial Gru holds 0.11% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt Inc accumulated 39,294 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt stated it has 125,872 shares. Motco stated it has 6,097 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 11,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,157 shares. 7,978 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Plc. Vanguard owns 6.54M shares. 6,695 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd. 98 are held by Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 793 shares.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.14M for 11.98 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 38,904 shares to 521,350 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 31,100 shares to 109,223 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 15,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,811 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 9.03M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment Associate invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 15,309 shares. Bonness Entertainment invested in 49,000 shares or 1.26% of the stock. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.36% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 12,850 shares. Greenleaf reported 14,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 6,484 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Charter, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 24,108 shares. Amer Money Management Ltd holds 19,875 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% stake. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 12,750 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.