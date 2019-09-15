Montrusco Bolton Investments Maintains Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL); Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Has Raised Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 15,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 55,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20 million, up from 40,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 73,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97M shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 52,825 shares to 98,564 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 11,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,264 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was made by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.