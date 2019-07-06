Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake as Stock Rose; Park Avenue Securities Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 11,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,580 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 132,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 264,115 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $67.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 474,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 238,612 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,350 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1,895 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Lc. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 49,860 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 22,906 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.19% or 22,920 shares. 145,323 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Bb&T stated it has 39,167 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 17,095 shares. Westport Asset Management reported 0.75% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 10,322 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 7.60M shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. $2.21M worth of stock was sold by XIE BING on Friday, January 25. On Friday, January 25 Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 9,061 shares. 5,960 shares were sold by Whitaker Darla H, worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $3.37M were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Van Haren Julie.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 31,935 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $44.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 253,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT).