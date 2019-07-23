Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Texas Instrs (TXN) Position By $1.34 Million; Sns Financial Group Boosted Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Position

Sns Financial Group Llc increased Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) stake by 707.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sns Financial Group Llc acquired 52,573 shares as Facebook Inc (Call) (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Sns Financial Group Llc holds 60,000 shares with $10.00 million value, up from 7,427 last quarter. Facebook Inc (Call) now has $576.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $201.89. About 12.18 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 19/03/2018 – Facebook regulatory risk is higher after big data leak, says analyst; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls; 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STATES 1% OF EU, UK USERS DOWNLOADED PROF KOGAN’S APP; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 8.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 11,482 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 120,580 shares with $14.21M value, down from 132,062 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $112.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 4.36 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Van Haren Julie sold $402,732 worth of stock. The insider Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of stock. ANDERSKOUV NIELS also sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. The insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19 million. Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $929,627 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Security Natl Tru holds 0.15% or 4,313 shares. Jupiter Asset invested in 0.03% or 9,409 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3.21M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Notis has 3,750 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 176,896 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs owns 5,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,461 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 279,088 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 2.69M were reported by Eaton Vance. Arete Wealth Lc holds 8,532 shares. Cls Lc has 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 3.74 million shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 20,154 shares to 350,039 valued at $45.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Granite Real Estate Invt Tr stake by 474,312 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11000 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora stated it has 1,655 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Primecap Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iconiq Lc owns 307,605 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp reported 152,263 shares. Aspiriant Limited Co accumulated 55,070 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,746 shares. Portolan Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 65,304 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1,539 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 13,640 are held by Ativo Cap Mngmt Llc. Utah Retirement reported 449,309 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Management invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Interstate Bancorporation owns 29,136 shares. 9.50M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. 86,242 are owned by Torray Ltd Liability Co.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, January 31.

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) stake by 75,147 shares to 127,975 valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 11,635 shares and now owns 2,265 shares. Ishares Tr (QUAL) was reduced too.