Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Share Value Rose; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position Has Raised by Prince Street Capital Management Llc

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 2,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.08 million, down from 151,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $12.47 during the last trading session, reaching $270.89. About 6.41 million shares traded or 95.77% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 541,547 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 424,200 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 113,625 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $49.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Citi Boosts Mastercard, Square Price Targets – Schaeffers Research” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 33.53 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 257,110 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 2.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakworth Cap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,633 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Middleton Ma has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 2.37 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.07% or 2,045 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs Inc has invested 1.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old Natl Bank & Trust In accumulated 3,249 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 128,778 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stephens Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 430 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.61% or 1.46M shares. Capital Investment Service Of America invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).