Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake; Firstcash (FCFS) Shorts Raised By 26.28%

Firstcash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) had an increase of 26.28% in short interest. FCFS’s SI was 1.45 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.28% from 1.15 million shares previously. With 197,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Firstcash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s short sellers to cover FCFS’s short positions. The SI to Firstcash Inc’s float is 3.42%. The stock increased 2.81% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $103.23. About 168,703 shares traded. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 6.73% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstCash Outlook To Positive From Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ FirstCash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCFS); 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q EPS 90c; 06/03/2018 FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.35 TO $3.55; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – NOW ANTICIPATE IN-PLACE RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $75 MLN AS CO COMPLETES FISCAL 2018 FROM MERGER WITH CASH AMERICA; 07/03/2018 – FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees Adding 200 Locations in 201; 04/05/2018 – FIRSTCASH TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – QTRLY REVENUE $ 449.8 MLN VS $447.6 MLN

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) stake by 18.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 105,897 shares as Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX)’s stock rose 23.68%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 453,402 shares with $18.03 million value, down from 559,299 last quarter. Descartes Sys Group Inc now has $3.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 141,308 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The Company’s pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. It has a 28.79 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets.

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold FirstCash, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 479,257 shares or 33.44% less from 720,061 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Genesis Asset Managers Ltd Liability Partnership owns 479,059 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DSGX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by TD Securities. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) earned “Buy” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.43M for 95.35 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.