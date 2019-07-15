Montrusco Bolton Investments Lifted Stake in Public Storage (PSA) by $5.35 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose While Stillwater Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $3.40 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 24,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69M, up from 89,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $250.09. About 176,721 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $211.34. About 1.49M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – MORE: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 07/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SPEAKS IN POLITICO WEBCAST FROM BRUSSELS; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises 2.4%; Goldman Sachs Leads; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 21/05/2018 – Goldman standard Blankfein should resist […]

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Goldman Sachs (NYSE: $GS) CEO Talks Interest in Crypto, Binance Speaking to Facebook (Nasdaq: $FB) About Libra Listing – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Goldman Sachs and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 174,075 shares to 356,482 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley accumulated 1.21% or 25,857 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 133,115 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership reported 282,281 shares stake. Valley National Advisers reported 447 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp has 17,394 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,575 shares. Franklin Street Nc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Birmingham Cap Al holds 1,050 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 1,405 shares. Prudential invested in 0.27% or 846,320 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 53,831 shares. 60 were reported by Motco. State Street has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tegean Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 70,000 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 10.12 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.