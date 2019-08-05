Montrusco Bolton Investments Increases Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX); New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Value Rose While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased by $2.06 Million Its Stake

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 35,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 496,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, up from 461,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 2.93 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 109,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, down from 132,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 1.36M shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 41,559 shares to 183,662 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 6,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,214 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Co owns 4.63% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 506,554 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.27% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chilton Inv Commerce Ltd Liability accumulated 35,868 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability reported 222,541 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 21,792 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd owns 347,959 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Argent Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 182,891 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 122,936 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.28M shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,704 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 237,660 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct.

