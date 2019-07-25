Montrusco Bolton Investments Increased Pepsico (PEP) Position By $2.64 Million; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Increased Its Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Position

Argentiere Capital Ag increased Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag acquired 20,000 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 50,000 shares with $4.09M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp (Call) now has $45.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 2.38M shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 22.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 20,639 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)'s stock rose 13.35%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 110,419 shares with $14.14 million value, up from 89,780 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $180.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 2.80 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) stake by 550,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 9,000 shares and now owns 26,000 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $133 target. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 584,750 shares to 1.20M valued at $65.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Firstservice Corp New stake by 64,709 shares and now owns 208,617 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

