Montrusco Bolton Investments Increased Its Paychex (PAYX) Position by $575,968; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Saturna Capital Decreased Its Position by $524,000

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 493,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.71M, down from 497,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 8.24 million shares traded or 89.55% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 7,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 14,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 7,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 2.21 million shares traded or 33.22% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 856 are owned by Twin Tree Limited Partnership. Yhb accumulated 59,335 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). North Star Investment Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 94,863 shares. Stonebridge Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 394 shares. Next Financial Gp owns 2,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc reported 0.03% stake. Markel has 0.19% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 2,468 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,435 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc reported 20 shares stake. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tortoise Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). King Wealth reported 0.08% stake. Smith Asset Group Inc Inc Ltd Partnership holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 330,802 shares to 451,261 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 435,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,918 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).