Montrusco Bolton Investments Holds Position in Blackrock (BLK); International Paper Co (IP) Stake Has Increased by South Texas Money Management Ltd

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 26,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 76,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.29M, up from 50,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $11.07 during the last trading session, reaching $426.55. About 392,414 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Half-year Report; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AS AN ANCHOR INVESTOR AND KEY PARTNER TO ACORNS, BLACKROCK WILL HAVE AN OBSERVER SEAT ON ACORNS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Is Ready for Big Pound Move. Direction Not Applicable; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Eyes Spare Change With Bet on Small-Time Investors; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Institutional Active Long-Term Net Outflows Were $7.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Result of AGM; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO FINK SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock and Vanguard, giant managers of exchange traded funds and other passive-style investments, are the biggest owners of publicly traded firearms makers; 04/04/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID TO SEEK $2.5 BILLION FOR PRIVATE CREDIT FUND

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 40,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 930,034 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.03M, up from 889,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 1.99 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management holds 0.08% or 13,835 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 3,568 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.12% stake. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 107,087 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset has invested 0.13% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.19% or 37,550 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Atwood Palmer has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 263,767 shares. Brown Advisory reported 8,021 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% or 44,617 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru invested in 0.07% or 2,083 shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “What’s in Store for International Paper’s (IP) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,307 shares to 55,238 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,297 shares, and cut its stake in Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Management Limited accumulated 2,558 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,133 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs owns 0.06% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,744 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Lp holds 5,145 shares. 1,413 were reported by Albion Fin Grp Ut. 101 are owned by Vigilant Ltd Com. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 591,582 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Company owns 787 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 22,596 were reported by Haverford Financial Inc. Oxbow Llc holds 0.33% or 6,319 shares. Redmond Asset Llc has 1,333 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.24% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Linscomb Williams holds 0.39% or 10,771 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 9,608 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,482 shares to 120,580 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,480 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).