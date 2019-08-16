Montrusco Bolton Investments Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Vail Resorts (MTN) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 71,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 387,394 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.47M, up from 316,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 13.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 36,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 2,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 39,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $235.87. About 72,726 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – FirstBank Appoints Dave Portman to Roaring Fork Valley President; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual EPS reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares to 100,541 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10,301 shares to 7,087 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 644,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).