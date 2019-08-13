Montrusco Bolton Investments Holding in Transcanada (TRP) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $16.40 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 538,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 257,468 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, down from 796,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 949,202 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 369,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.87M, down from 469,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.08. About 3.06 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 20,639 shares to 110,419 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares to 878,381 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).