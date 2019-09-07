Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Position in Eog Res (EOG) by $1.59 Million; Diam Company LTD Has Lifted Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Stake by $1.09 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 16,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 153,837 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 170,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 90,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 523,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 432,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 1.08M shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,823 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Strs Ohio invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 3.02M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc owns 125 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Personal Financial Serv invested in 600 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 3,917 shares in its portfolio. 141,724 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Loews has 3,200 shares. American Assets Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 12,800 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.09% or 376,813 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 1.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Asset Mgmt accumulated 35,742 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,766 shares to 25,482 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $706.59M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.