Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Position in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) as Market Value Declined; Capital Investment Services Of America Holds Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.79. About 1.31M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 105,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 453,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, down from 559,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 113,674 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Limited Liability Partnership owns 661,443 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel owns 25,388 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 1,212 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,687 were accumulated by First Finance In. De Burlo Gp Inc holds 6,408 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 0% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 19,151 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 3.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,514 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,918 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fund Mngmt reported 114,131 shares. 1,960 were accumulated by Covington Management. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd owns 15,429 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0.06% or 83,400 shares. Sei has 153,384 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.42 million for 86.53 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 113,625 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $49.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 168,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).