Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) as Share Price Rose; Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $981,229

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 16,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 23,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 4.15M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 78.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 19,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 5,386 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 25,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $234.26. About 205,204 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $495.53 million for 16.40 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

