Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Position by $4.13 Million; Tensile Capital Management Lowered Holding in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) as Share Price Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 624,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44M, down from 760,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 16,456 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 105,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 453,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, down from 559,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 998 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings Miss on Soft Freight Demand – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Schneider (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Miss, ’19 EPS View Bearish – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian National (CNI) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.53% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 11,000 shares. 241,302 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 4,115 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Brandywine Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.06% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Korea Invest holds 0.09% or 249,514 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 256,772 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pggm owns 77,476 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,410 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 26,346 shares to 76,790 shares, valued at $36.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 264,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.41M for 87.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.