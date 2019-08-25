Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed By $9.76 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SOMMF) Shorts Raised By 6.25%

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 60.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 55,145 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 35,870 shares with $6.35M value, down from 91,015 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $112.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 33,020 shares to 183,318 valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 24,879 shares and now owns 114,804 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 108,043 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.05% or 3,579 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs owns 3,395 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited holds 5.51% or 632,058 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt owns 2.78% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 25,631 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability reported 11,538 shares. Horrell Cap holds 7.67% or 89,811 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 120,694 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested in 29,703 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Independent Investors stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). James Investment Inc accumulated 10 shares. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0.16% or 57,244 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.30% above currents $159.98 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target in Monday, April 22 report. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13. Loop Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $182 target.