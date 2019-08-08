Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Raised Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX); Nadler Financial Group Decreased Position in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 35,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 496,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, up from 461,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 4.92M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 15,309 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 659,580 shares. Btim Corporation reported 99,526 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 27,975 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 379,697 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 296,010 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 8,518 shares. Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Duncker Streett And Co holds 55,826 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.26 million shares. 76,910 are held by Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney. Sandy Spring Bancorp, a Maryland-based fund reported 98,981 shares. Waverton Limited has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Prudential Finance has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The California-based Raub Brock Capital LP has invested 4.63% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 606,451 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $55.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,580 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Ltd owns 38,962 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc, a New York-based fund reported 261,835 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 687,980 shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 20,407 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 7.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gam Ag holds 30,050 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.78% or 2.97 million shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strs Ohio has invested 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Braun Stacey Associate holds 253,757 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Lc has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regentatlantic Ltd Com invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Sprott reported 50,610 shares stake. Howe & Rusling owns 123,402 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

