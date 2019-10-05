Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Raised Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake; Fca Raised Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 15,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 55,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20 million, up from 40,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.14. About 910,436 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

Fca Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,801 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 7,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. On Wednesday, September 4 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,108 shares to 141,881 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 109,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,622 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Invest Associate holds 0.26% or 46,436 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 488,739 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Andra Ap reported 0.23% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Azimuth Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.44% or 36,430 shares. Hexavest has 245,743 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Martin Currie holds 0.41% or 31,227 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Llc stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.3% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bollard Group Ltd Co has 197 shares. Patten Grp Inc holds 0.3% or 4,059 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Comm Ma owns 407,645 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 287,431 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Asset has 2.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 15,236 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. 32,190 are held by Bender Robert Assocs. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.51% or 1.75 million shares. Vestor Capital Lc invested in 457 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,501 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.68% or 76,902 shares. Da Davidson Com stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Mercantile Com reported 0.04% stake. Leisure Capital Management invested in 1.35% or 10,970 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd Llc invested 2.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 53,458 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Co. Exane Derivatives holds 15,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gemmer Asset Lc owns 3,225 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.