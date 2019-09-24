Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lowered Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position by $4.04 Million; Stock Price Rose; Arete Wealth Advisors Cut Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $764,586

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 14,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 52,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 66,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 9.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 109,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 318,622 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.89 million, down from 427,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 398,716 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,520 shares to 23,937 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.58 million for 22.27 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 116,973 shares to 277,675 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (LGLV) by 8,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,569 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancshares Sioux Falls accumulated 0.86% or 4,585 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru holds 11.64 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 16,721 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gp reported 0.38% stake. 587 are held by Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advisors Ltd Llc. Signature Estate And Investment Advisors Llc has 447,932 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 174,012 shares. Randolph has 515,221 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 1.06% or 29,954 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ing Groep Nv holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.39 million shares. Private Tru Co Na invested in 0.82% or 74,379 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com holds 0.78% or 59.28 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 5,783 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

