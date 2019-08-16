Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lowered Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Share Price Rose; Capital International LTD Has Boosted Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) Holding by $1.47 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 2,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.08M, down from 151,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 106,652 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 72,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 1.96M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 166,603 shares to 20,497 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

