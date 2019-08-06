Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Cooper Creek Partners Management Trimmed By $17.63 Million Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 22.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 71,263 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 387,394 shares with $49.47 million value, up from 316,131 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 20.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) stake by 93.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 309,375 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 22,625 shares with $1.31M value, down from 332,000 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl now has $4.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 290,932 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 19,488 shares. Cumberland holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 274,982 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Firm reported 3,776 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset owns 10,056 shares. Hodges Capital Inc reported 48,473 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na has 68,723 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. 57,274 are held by City Trust Fl. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 1,580 shares. New England Research Mgmt holds 1.19% or 14,934 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 2.62% or 209,650 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability holds 56,730 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation owns 67,872 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 55,000 shares. Moreover, Westwood Hldg Group has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.18 million shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 6,518 shares to 6,214 valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 208,015 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, February 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 121,955 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc stated it has 126,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Charles Schwab Invest reported 316,715 shares. Oberndorf William E holds 2.34% or 74,252 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 71,227 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 231,600 shares. Virtu Fin Lc owns 3,939 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 575,100 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 56 were reported by Howe And Rusling Inc. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Primecap Ca holds 444,664 shares. Blackrock owns 4.09 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 525,932 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 17.31 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.