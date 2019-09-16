Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Increased Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake By $2.12 Million; AU Optronics American Depositary Shares (AUO) Sellers Decreased By 0.14% Their Shorts

AU Optronics Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AUO) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. AUO’s SI was 29.87 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 29.91 million shares previously. With 768,800 avg volume, 39 days are for AU Optronics Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AUO)’s short sellers to cover AUO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 270,807 shares traded. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 40.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 10/04/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$25.55B Vs NT$31.05B; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 9.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 50,457 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 571,807 shares with $24.57M value, up from 521,350 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $44.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 411,642 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 64GC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 88ST: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Display and Solar. It has a 3.44 P/E ratio. The Display segment designs, develops, makes, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 6,108 shares to 141,881 valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) stake by 9,039 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

