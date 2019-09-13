Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position By $492,884; Shorts at PAREX RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES CAN (PARXF) Lowered By 22.95%

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 0.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 8,498 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 1.56 million shares with $91.09M value, down from 1.56 million last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $103.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 598,995 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

PAREX RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had a decrease of 22.95% in short interest. PARXF’s SI was 922,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.95% from 1.20 million shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 87 days are for PAREX RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:PARXF)’s short sellers to cover PARXF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 450 shares traded. Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parex Resources Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in South America. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,091,404 gross acres in Colombia. It has a 7.48 P/E ratio. The firm has proved plus probable reserves of 41.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

