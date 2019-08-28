Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Decreased Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $35.29 Million as Shares Rose; Dean Capital Management Cut Its Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Stake as Market Value Rose

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 13,720 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 20,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 49,163 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 630,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.86M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 701,589 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.46 million for 14.61 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36B for 10.38 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.