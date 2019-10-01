Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Decreased Its Sun Life Finl (SLF) Position by $13.56 Million; Share Value Rose; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered United Rentals (URI) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 330,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 451,261 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73M, down from 782,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 112,829 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller closes Sun Life Home Run to Health youth fitness program with free game tickets for kids

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 72.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 1,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 5,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 153,819 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 5.42 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 3,609 shares to 9,329 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $580.34 million for 11.45 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 23,076 shares to 153,264 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.