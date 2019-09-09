Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Cut Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Share Value Rose; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position Has Boosted by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 27,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 786,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.27M, up from 758,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 511,406 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 60.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 55,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 91,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Palisade Mngmt Limited Nj has invested 0.76% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bluemountain Cap Limited Com owns 62,316 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Mariner Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 108,750 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 401,241 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dana Advsrs Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 76,680 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 4.88 million shares. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 68,113 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 2.25% or 201,400 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Company reported 245,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 23,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares to 139,688 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,792 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 113,625 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $49.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 20,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,074 are held by Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Management Mi has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.55% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stock Yards Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Cim Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Federated Pa invested in 0.03% or 61,023 shares. Osborne Partners Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.62% or 49,606 shares. 469,376 are owned by Korea Corp. Davenport And Ltd Com accumulated 422,474 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.76% or 24,800 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26,777 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,829 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Pa invested in 14,676 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.85M shares.