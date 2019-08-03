Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Boosted By $2.47 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Act Ii Management LP Trimmed Its Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Holding

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 117,246 shares with $12.71 million value, down from 147,246 last quarter. Nexstar Broadcasting Group I now has $4.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 277,400 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 13.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 17,489 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 147,405 shares with $20.81M value, up from 129,916 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2019: SSP,NXST,TRCO,CPRI,SFIX,BBBY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 17.89 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. Barrington maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $110 target. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 105,897 shares to 453,402 valued at $18.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 55,145 shares and now owns 35,870 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

