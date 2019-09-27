Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position by $451,992; Dana (DAN) Position Held by Rbf Capital Llc

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 6,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 141,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, down from 147,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.23 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 57.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 51,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 141,564 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 90,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 401,991 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA INC SAYS RELATING TO DEAL WITH GKN, 3-YR IMPLEMENTATION COST EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MLN – $300 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – DANA YR SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $300M TO $7.75 TO $8.05B; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 27/03/2018 – Melrose commits to five-year ownership of GKN’s Aerospace division; 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B; 12/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – BOARD BELIEVES THAT MELROSE’S REVISED OFFER DOES NOT REFLECT BENEFITS OF COMBINING GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA INCORPORATED; 09/03/2018 – DANA PACT TO COMBINE W/ GKN’S DRIVELINE UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.11M for 14.01 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 588,448 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $77.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 62,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 100,292 shares to 200,308 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 290,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,000 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

