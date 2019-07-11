Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Its Position in Rogers Communications (RCI) by $325,900; As Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) Stock Declined, Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted by $1.17 Million Its Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 89.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 22,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,677 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 25,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 19,297 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,214 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 12,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 55,212 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Best 5G Buy: BCE (TSX:BCE) Stock vs. Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 27, 2019, also Prweb.com with their article: “NeoTract Designates Dr. Heather Stefaniak as UroLift® Center of Excellence – PR Web” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Raptors Lose Kawhi: Should You Sell BCE (TSX:BCE) or Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canada kicks off 600-MHz airwaves auction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.83 per share. RCI’s profit will be $448.82 million for 15.45 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baskin Services Inc has 3.14% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 360,650 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Epoch Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0% or 30,000 shares. Everett Harris And Communication Ca invested in 0.04% or 28,475 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 513,844 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 8,044 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has 0.1% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 333,334 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 43,515 shares stake. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Kistler holds 500 shares. 1.58 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31,826 shares to 41,051 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 26,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 219,131 shares to 139,076 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 60,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,101 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Limited Company stated it has 106,082 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 0.03% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Group has invested 2.51% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 249,141 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 1.77 million shares. 1,084 are held by Citigroup. 48,677 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). The California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.34% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). 46,012 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Montag A Associates has 0.07% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc stated it has 31,925 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has 0.1% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 135,110 shares. Bokf Na has 0.06% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4,820 activity. The insider BIRZER H KEVIN bought 100 shares worth $2,379.