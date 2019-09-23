Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holding; Enersys (ENS) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) stake by 20.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 93,755 shares as Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 359,647 shares with $13.34M value, down from 453,402 last quarter. Descartes Sys Group Inc now has $3.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 15,830 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Enersys (ENS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 110 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 109 sold and reduced equity positions in Enersys. The active investment managers in our database now own: 40.08 million shares, down from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Enersys in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 74 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Delivers Industry-leading Real-time Air Freight Tracking Enhancements – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: MSI,CLDR,DSGX,DSG.TO,QTT – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Descartes Systems – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:DSGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock has $46 highest and $4300 lowest target. $44.50’s average target is 12.49% above currents $39.56 stock price. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by TD Securities.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 24,636 shares to 88,120 valued at $20.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) stake by 23,076 shares and now owns 153,264 shares. Chubb Limited was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 47,988 shares traded. EnerSys (ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5

Ack Asset Management Llc holds 5.95% of its portfolio in EnerSys for 315,000 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 388,200 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 610,070 shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Llc has invested 1.43% in the stock. Canal Insurance Co, a South Carolina-based fund reported 60,000 shares.

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $51.40 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.92% negative EPS growth.