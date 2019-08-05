Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake By $31.58 Million; Twin Focus Capital Partners Cut Walmart (WMT) Holding By $970,000

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 32.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 584,750 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 1.20M shares with $65.59 million value, down from 1.78 million last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $62.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 1.45M shares traded or 116.63% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc holds 10,000 shares with $975,000 value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $302.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 6.90 million shares traded or 18.74% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/04/2018 – BI India: Walmart just made a change that employees have been demanding for years; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – One reason Americans are spending less on food: Walmart. #CodeCon; 03/04/2018 – Walmart takes its money transfer service global; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART HAS ALMOST DOUBLED; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 12/05/2018 – There’s a whole bunch of data in Walmart’s corner that supports the risk it’s taking in buying Flipkart – Here’s five charts that explain:

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 24,879 shares to 114,804 valued at $24.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 26,346 shares and now owns 76,790 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 3,215 shares to 16,438 valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 5,800 shares and now owns 39,870 shares. Global X Fds (MLPA) was raised too.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 21.86 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

