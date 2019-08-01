Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.61 Million; Market Value Rose; Prudential Financial Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 88,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 464,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.66M, down from 553,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 2.83M shares traded or 56.29% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 8,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,863 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23M, down from 98,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. Shares for $8.09 million were sold by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 4.98 million shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested 1.51% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 434,208 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 6,786 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt reported 75,254 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 6,712 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 1.49M shares. Quantbot LP invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Becker Cap owns 0.1% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 29,584 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp has 24,107 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 13,191 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 31,132 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 109,367 shares to 168,793 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 100,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hirtle Callaghan Communications Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The has 1.14 million shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Welch Grp Limited Liability Co owns 24,577 shares. Opus Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,858 shares. 104,929 were reported by Violich. Cap Ser Of America has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Fin Grp Inc Inc holds 3,920 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wafra reported 144,434 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn holds 0.2% or 7,505 shares. Parsons Cap Inc Ri holds 6.8% or 327,103 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.47% or 24,217 shares. Jag Mgmt Limited Company reported 18,439 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 59.28 million shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 474,312 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $48.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

