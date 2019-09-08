Montrusco Bolton Investments Cut Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) by $4.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Maintains Holding in Celgene (CELG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 78.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 19,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 5,386 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 25,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $241.47. About 279,050 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General American Invsts Co has invested 0.51% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Highvista Strategies Ltd Co holds 2.83% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 36,803 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability reported 1,500 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.78% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 196,914 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt reported 4.84% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Maple Cap owns 3,375 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 1,100 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 2.07M shares. The Maryland-based Marathon has invested 0.77% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thematic Limited Company has invested 0.97% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 35,918 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 58,440 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold And has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,165 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 14,825 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31,826 shares to 41,051 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $491.15 million for 16.96 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.