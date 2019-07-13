Montrusco Bolton Investments Cut Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake; Shorts at Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Raised By 5.77%

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:AEY) had an increase of 5.77% in short interest. AEY’s SI was 5,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.77% from 5,200 shares previously. With 6,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:AEY)’s short sellers to cover AEY’s short positions. The SI to Addvantage Technologies Group Inc’s float is 0.12%. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 66,958 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) has risen 5.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) stake by 18.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 105,897 shares as Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX)’s stock rose 23.68%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 453,402 shares with $18.03 million value, down from 559,299 last quarter. Descartes Sys Group Inc now has $3.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 131,413 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.99 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.

More notable recent ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. Closes Sales of Cable TV Segment for $10.3 million – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES For: Jul 11 – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADDvantage Technologies Names New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADDvantage Technologies to Divest Cable TV Segment Operations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.13 million shares or 2.15% less from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 11,008 shares. Creative Planning has 105,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 11,928 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). Jbf invested in 351,061 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 157,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated reported 5,022 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93,462 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation invested in 265,169 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.40M for 91.55 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “This Canadian Tech Company Just Invested in Greatness and So Should You – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Acquires STEPcom Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Fell 11% in June – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 04, 2019.