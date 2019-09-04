Montrusco Bolton Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Public Storage (PSA); Paradigm Asset Management Co Lowered Its Holding in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $27.99 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99 million, down from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 724,256 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 24,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 114,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69 million, up from 89,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $262.15. About 1.20 million shares traded or 53.44% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 644,831 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 53,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,855 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1,750 shares to 26,770 shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amadeus It Group Sa by 730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,717 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Educatio (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,502 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.05% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Scout Invs has invested 0.12% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Captrust Finance Advsr owns 400 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc accumulated 44,681 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 883,189 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,530 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Ranger Management LP reported 44 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 27.77 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

