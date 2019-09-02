Montrusco Bolton Investments Boosted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position; Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Its Position in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) by $689,400

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 35,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 496,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, up from 461,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 714,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 790,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 797,764 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 245,671 shares to 728,575 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 73,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.56M for 12.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 119,150 shares to 427,823 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,087 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).