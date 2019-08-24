Montrusco Bolton Investments Boosted Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering II-VI (IIVI)

Among 4 analysts covering II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. II-VI Inc has $5000 highest and $31 lowest target. $41’s average target is 12.27% above currents $36.52 stock price. II-VI Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, August 14. The stock of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 11. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. See II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 5.63% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 923,172 shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity. SADASIVAM SHAKER bought $493,496 worth of stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 22.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “II-VI (IIVI) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: GDS,IIVI,WK – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated Schedules FY 2019 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI -.1.4% on downside guide, Finisar update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

