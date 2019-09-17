Montrusco Bolton Investments Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position By $2.77 Million; 3 Analysts Covering Crane Co. (CR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 37.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 15,129 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 55,681 shares with $10.20M value, up from 40,552 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $69.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $191.34. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 25.67% above currents $81.96 stock price. Crane Company had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 11. See Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $90 New Target: $100 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 175,446 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR)

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity. The insider TULLIS JAMES L L bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Crane Co. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited invested in 13,119 shares. Synovus Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Eaton Vance reported 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 400 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.21% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Enterprise Finance Services Corp owns 190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 83,043 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 199,279 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 819,725 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Bailard reported 45,558 shares stake. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk owns 0.02% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 234 shares. Fort Lp reported 25,836 shares.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane Co. – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 109,201 shares to 318,622 valued at $11.89M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) stake by 9,039 shares and now owns 1.57M shares. Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd has 11 shares. Girard Ptnrs invested 0.06% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ww, a California-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Twin Management Inc has 6,127 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 46,424 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & owns 14,997 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,363 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 33 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviva Plc accumulated 0.19% or 147,950 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 713 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 785 shares. Invesco owns 0.03% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 686,340 shares. Bailard accumulated 2,666 shares. New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder beat estimates in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of stock was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65M was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.