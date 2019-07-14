Montrusco Bolton Investments Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $2.64 Million; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $27.71 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76M, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.66 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 33,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, up from 150,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares to 136,350 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 185,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

