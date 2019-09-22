Montrusco Bolton Investments Boosted By $527,850 Its Public Storage (PSA) Position; Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 2,295 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 117,099 shares with $26.98 million value, up from 114,804 last quarter. Public Storage now has $43.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 794,922 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Craft Brew Alliance has $1600 highest and $1000 lowest target. $13’s average target is 57.38% above currents $8.26 stock price. Craft Brew Alliance had 4 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 26. See Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 6.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. 41,787 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) or 12,300 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 149,568 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 8,643 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Liability Company has 72,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc accumulated 855 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 71,547 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) or 25,099 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0% or 15,806 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Fairpointe Cap Llc has 38,987 shares.

The stock increased 2.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 135,621 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $160.78 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Among 7 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $239.14’s average target is -3.49% below currents $247.8 stock price. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Tuesday, March 26. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $24000 target in Monday, September 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral”.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY) stake by 3.11M shares to 383,650 valued at $7.26M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 11,056 shares and now owns 1.18 million shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.