Montgomery Investment Management Upped Its United Rentals (URI) Holding; Laffer Investments Continues to Hold Position in Dominion Res Va (D)

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92M, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 1.96M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.9. About 848,164 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 562 shares to 4,605 shares, valued at $643.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,178 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavor & Fragrances.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,839 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 7,330 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 77,728 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Co invested in 60,797 shares. Iowa Financial Bank has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Central State Bank And holds 2,475 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Patten Grp Inc has invested 0.5% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 52,739 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 715,673 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 511,737 shares. 2,376 are held by Bartlett And Limited Liability Company. Tompkins Fincl Corp has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

