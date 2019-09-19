Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Stock Price Rose; Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Upped Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $3.01 Million

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 11,108 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 12,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $211.03. About 1.12 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 4,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 86,825 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.12M, up from 81,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $551.91. About 200,628 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.76 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.