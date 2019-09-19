Montgomery Investment Management Stake in Mdu Res Group (MDU) Lowered by $339,500; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Value Declined, Holder Blair William & Company Has Decreased by $1.18 Million Its Holding

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 38,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 753,661 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.48M, down from 791,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.74 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 410,998 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 49,245 shares to 775,138 shares, valued at $44.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 42,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $922.33M for 13.55 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Foundation Stocks to Fortify Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 31, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Canadians: 3 Massive TFSA Mistakes You Could Be Making – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Suncor Energy to invest C$1.4B in cogeneration at Oil Sands Base Plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Earn You Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $63,000 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.47 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.05% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 134,434 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 108,982 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 36,693 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 272,774 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc invested in 24,147 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Inc owns 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 1,800 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.16% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Hills Financial Bank And Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 50,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 73,042 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Mgmt L P. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 233,818 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.1% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.22M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources acquires Pride Electric assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group (MDU) Presents At West Coast Utilities Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.