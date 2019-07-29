Montgomery Investment Management Lowered Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stake; Dean Foods Company (DF) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) stake by 15.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU)’s stock declined 3.43%. The Montgomery Investment Management Inc holds 133,946 shares with $3.46M value, down from 158,775 last quarter. Mdu Res Group Inc now has $5.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 173,750 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $5 target. The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. See Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 8.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 3.11 million shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DEAN’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 27/04/2018 – Dean Foods: Senior VP, Chief Customer, Marketing and Innovation Officer Kurt W. Laufer Resigns; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Raw Milk Costs Fell 16%; 03/04/2018 – Milk Giant Dean Foods Seen as Takeover Target After Share Plunge; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BLN; 04/04/2018 – AgProfessional: Is Milk Giant Dean Foods Ripe for Takeover?; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD IN 2018, FOCUSED ON EXECUTING COMMERCIAL AGENDA AND COST PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: WON’T GIVE VOLUME OUTLOOK FOR `QUITE A LONG TIME’

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $104.59 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, DeanÂ’s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Citadel Ltd reported 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Blackrock holds 14.40 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). 781 are held by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Shine Invest Advisory reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 70,538 were reported by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% or 204,900 shares. 95,024 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moody Bank Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 35,611 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 398 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Us Natl Bank De owns 1,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 433,330 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company. Sun Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 3,390 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Gam Ag stated it has 14,649 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 9,564 shares. 198,873 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc holds 16,483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc holds 41,990 shares. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 448,918 shares. 1.69 million are held by First Tru Advisors L P. Qs Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 790,082 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 38,000 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 0.08% or 76,442 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.52M for 25.99 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $77,250 was bought by SPARBY DAVID M.